The Federal Reserve's split decision to maintain rates, with two members voting for cuts, suggests policy easing may come in September. Meanwhile, experts believe Asian central banks will likely preserve their rate differentials despite low regional inflation.
Bond allocators are in some disarray, after minutes from Wednesday's Federal Open Markets Committee meeting suggested one or two US rate rises may be on the cards this year.
Amid huge divergence in fund managers' views about the US Federal Reserve's first rate hike in nine years, Asia is widely seen as better placed than other emerging-market regions.
In a speech at The Bankers Club in Hong Kong, Charles Evans of the Chicago Fed outlines why the US central bank needs to implement a more transparent and accountable policy.
Fund flows are subdued as attention shifts to the coming Federal Open Market Committee meeting on June 24-25.