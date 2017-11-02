The drive to expand alternatives capabilities is evident from recent deal-making activity within the asset management industry. For Janus Henderson Investors, the latest acquisition leaves the door open for more, the Asia CEO tells AsianInvestor.
Tag : mergers
If recent trends are anything to go by, expect to see more traditional asset managers teaming up with private market players to expand investor access and distribution channels.
Regulatory changes in markets such as Indonesia and the Philippines are putting pressure on insurers to consolidate, according to the CEO of Oona Insurance.
This year is poised to be a busy year for mergers and acquisitions as investment managers strengthen teams that are expected to develop over the next decade.
The Australian super funds become the latest to merge as government reforms targeting fees and performance continue to drive consolidations across the nation’s retirement landscape.
Australian pension funds continue to merge to increase scale and enable more investment options at competitive fees.
Vanguard’s new superannuation fund aims to capitalise on its reputation for low fees to break into the country's $2.18 trillion pension industry.
Australia's super fund industry looks set to consolidate further as small funds are under continued pressure to perform or amalgamate.
Mergers and acquisitions in the investment industry were particularly robust in 2021, with over 296 transactions made and a number of high-profile mega deals.
Australia's retirement funds are increasingly merging to gain scale and investing heft. But these consolidations offer investing challenges that need to be overcome.
With asset managers' profit margins increasingly under pressure as fees fall and costs and client expectations rise, more industry consolidation is surely coming. But how quickly?
The investment industry will remain fragmented despite the trend for more mergers, and Beijing is not motivated to lead an Asia funds passport, argues Michael Falcon.