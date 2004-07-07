AsianInvestor sought insights from industry experts to explore the lasting implications of Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Tag : market
Indonesia is the largest economy in Southeast Asia and home to tech success stories like GoTo and Bukalapak, but thanks to the market’s size and scale, we are only at the very beginning of its start-up story.
The equity brokerage names Tom Daniel as its Asia head of electronic trading, tasked with rolling out CLSA's algo platform across the region.
Inflows into emerging market funds are now running at their highest levels since December 2007.
Malaysia becomes a candidate for potential upgrade in FTSE GroupÆs Global Equity Index Series, while China A-shares and Taiwan miss out on promotion this year.
The firm intends to boost its Asian fixed-income capabilities and regional client servicing under the new leadership of Mark Lazberger and Michael Stapleton.
The bank's introduction of DMA in Malaysia coincides with the launch of a new equities trading platform at Bursa Malaysia.
It partners with ING to distribute products through local banks.
Hong Kong-based Ginger Capital set to begin formal marketing after launching last year with over $100 million.
Hedge fund giant tailors product with an attractive return to suit Hong Kong investor appetite.
The SFC will work to standardize an industry response, but finds no sign of systematic failings as occurred in the US.
Survey shows institutions in HK and Singapore expect their hedge fund investments to grow by 20%-25% for next two years.