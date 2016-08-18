AsianInvestor has identified 15 exceptional executives from life insurance companies operating in the region. Today, we shine the spotlight on senior executives from AIA in Hong Kong and Shriram Life Insurance from India.
The CIO of Asia's leading regional life insurer discusses how alternative assets help offset thin regional debt markets, and how infrastructure assets, in particular, may help offset this.
AsianInvestor picks 20 individuals who have helped guide the region's asset owners to greater sophistication over the past 20 years, in no particular order. We begin with Mark Konyn of AIA and Paul Costello, formerly of NZ Super and Future Fund.
AIA's Mark Konyn and others said asset owners have been slow to embrace environmental, social and governance measures, but the Covid-19 crisis could change that.
Asian life insurers are more cautious than global peers about economic risks, according to a new survey. Some, including AIA and FWD, are seeking to diversify their risks in response.
AIA’s Group CIO Mark Konyn believes some investors haven't sufficiently considered the governance trade-offs of private assets, or their illiquidity in tougher times.
With China's equity markets now harder to ingore than ever before, foreign investors are having to grapple with how to access them.
The lure of illiquid investments is fading for some institutions in Asia, especially those – such as insurance firms – that moved later into such assets, say industry observers.
The Asian insurer has transferred staff from Hong Kong to the new Singapore-based entity, which it established to improve the efficiency of investment operations across the group.
In the second part of an exclusive interview, AIA's chief investment officer Mark Konyn discusses his disappointment over the lack of Asian bond market development, and the danger of inflation.
In the first of a two-part exclusive interview, the chief investment officer of insurance giant AIA discusses investment returns and evolving the company's asset-liability management model.
Negative rates have failed to spur domestic demand, and while institutions have been driven to invest more offshore, they now face other issues, says Mark Konyn of insurer AIA.