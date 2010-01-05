China’s reorientation of exports is reshaping global trade dynamics, intensifying competition for ASEAN manufacturers while exposing structural weaknesses in Europe and deepening commodity dependence in Latin America.
Tag : latin america
Asian investors should look to Latin America, says BNP Paribas Investment Partners, which aims to grow its emerging market portfolio to at least a fifth of its total AUM.
Experts see a cyclical reordering in emerging markets as LatAm overtakes Asia in appeal, while institutional investors are set to transform market dynamics.
Investors in Latin America are buying Asia investment products, but it’s Western, not Asian, fund managers winning assets, says Strategic Insight.
That will be a boon to the series of new Brazil and Latin America funds, but investors should be wary of Chilean and Colombian stocks, says the Dutch asset manager.
Banco Santander appoints Alexander de Laiglesia to run asset management in Asia from Hong Kong.
AsianInvestor asked Simona Paravani of HSBC Global Asset Management and Northern Trust's Bert Rebelo for their outlook on multi-manager investments in 2010.