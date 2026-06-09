China’s export shift puts ASEAN, Europe and Latin America under strain
China’s reorientation of exports is reshaping global trade dynamics, intensifying competition for ASEAN manufacturers while exposing structural weaknesses in Europe and deepening commodity dependence in Latin America.
China’s export redirection is reshaping the competitive landscape across multiple regions, tempering the benefits of supply‑chain integration in ASEAN while simultaneously exposing vulnerabilities in Europe and Latin America.
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