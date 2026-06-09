AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

China’s export shift puts ASEAN, Europe and Latin America under strain

Heather Ng
China’s reorientation of exports is reshaping global trade dynamics, intensifying competition for ASEAN manufacturers while exposing structural weaknesses in Europe and deepening commodity dependence in Latin America.
China&#8217;s export shift puts ASEAN, Europe and Latin America under strain

China’s export redirection is reshaping the competitive landscape across multiple regions, tempering the benefits of supply‑chain integration in ASEAN while simultaneously exposing vulnerabilities in Europe and Latin America.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.