The Canadian fund house has hired the experienced sales executive after the exits of Kim Jun-Ku last year and James Chen in July, as it looks to build its private markets business.
Regional chief investment officers gather to discuss their investment strategies in wake of the collision between geopolitics and sustained low rates.
This will throw up opportunities for fund managers, especially as the private pensions space expands to cope with the urgent need for retirement savings, according to industry experts.
The German fund house has hired from JP Morgan Asset Management to fill the newly created role.
China's investment industry is set to continue its rapid expansion, as institutions increasingly outsource investments to both mandates and mutual funds, says rating agency Fitch.
US-based $850 billion asset manager TIAA has started building an Asia-wide sales team by luring a regional institutional head and two members of his team from Invesco.
Lindsay Wright is on gardening leave after departing the US fund house, AsianInvestor has learned. Speculation is mounting over her next move.
AsianInvestor hosted its 3rd Annual Japan Institutional Investment Forum at the Palace Hotel in Tokyo on March 12.
AsianInvestor's inaugural Japan Institutional Investment Forum at the imperial Hotel Tokyo on April 24, 2012.
ChinaAMC gets serious about putting together a viable international offering for investors with the hire of Anthony Ho.
Tom Duffy passes the baton to Wayne Shum.