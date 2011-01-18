As mid-market GP stakes investments gain momentum, investors are navigating valuation complexities, governance risks, and structuring challenges around this specialised style of private equity investing to foster long-term alignment of interests among key stakeholders.
Tag : general partners
Continuation funds are emerging as a go-to strategy in private equity, offering a lifeline for GPs to hold onto star assets while meeting LPs’ liquidity needs.
As volatility persists in private equity and venture capital, GPs are ramping up personal financial commitments to reassure their institutional investors, according to industry insiders.
Co-investments become more attractive as large mergers and acquisitions lose their sheen.
GPs in the region say they’re on board with ESG strategies, but a new survey identifies focus areas for attention amid a lack of performance data and standards.
Samsung Group's insurance arms are looking to expand their capacities and hedge against inflation via overseas GPs in infrastructure and real estate investments.
Asset owners want private equity fund’s portfolio companies to be more transparent, and expect more variations in fund terms, the latest survey by Coller Capital shows.
Coller Capital’s survey of limited partners suggests they're making exits from private equity funds of funds in favour of broader investing among single fund managers.