Asian investors lack exposure in alternative investments, according to a recent PGIM Investments study.
The family office industry in Hong Kong expects the government's newly established dedicated institute, the Hong Kong Academy for Wealth Legacy, to nurture future gatekeepers as the region’s wealth transforms.
John Cappetta, a senior fund gatekeeper at Julius Baer, is refreshingly open about asset managers' sales strategies, client behaviour and discretionary portfolio management.
Product selectors flag areas for improvement in the industry, such as a lack of detail about fund performance drivers and churn of sales staff at both distributors and fund houses.
On-the-ground after-sales support is a core criterion of Hang Seng Bank’s fund-selection process, as outlined by Rosita Lee, head of investment products and advisory.
The head of fund solutions at the private bank – one of its most senior product selectors – has left the firm, sparking speculation about her next move.
The head gatekeepers at the private bank owned by OCBC spoke to AsianInvestor about how they select funds for the platform.
Contact between product selectors and relationship managers in a client setting may be inappropriate, says LGT. Gatekeepers must focus on recommendations, not asset-raising.