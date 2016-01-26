Foreign institutional appetite for Asia’s private credit market is picking up, but flows are uneven. Investors are gravitating toward larger, developed markets while some regions continue to suffer from structural under-allocation.
Tag : fundraising
Although Chinese private equity managers are now getting vital support from Middle Eastern asset owners, they must still navigate complex global relationships and varying legal requirements.
Dry powder targeting Asia Pacific assets hit a peak last year, which has fuelled private equity investor concerns over high valuations, finds a Bain & Company report.
The US alternative investment giant moves to tap fast-swelling institutional demand for private debt assets, reflecting a peer group trend to build up specialist expertise locally.
Like other start-up asset managers, the Asian private debt fund house is finding it hard to secure capital amid the Covid-19 pandemic. It has recruited heavy-hitters to help.
The pandemic looks may have led to greater use of remote capital-raising but might it also encourage investors to establish more overseas offices?
Some private equity firms could struggle to get money for China-focused funds amid rising Sino-US tensions and after a private equity-backed mainland company admitted to fraud.
Meanwhile, interest in global and emerging market equity strategies fell in the first quarter, according to new research from investment consultancy Bfinance.
Setting up a new asset manager is hard; the failure rate is high. In the first in a series on capital-raising challenges, three seasoned investors outline their approach to startups.
The private equity firm has named CDFC’s Paul Yang to replace David Liu. The hire rounds out the regional deal team, as KKR enters capital-raising mode for its third Asia fund.
Private capital raising and investment for emerging Asia shrank last year, but India sharply bucked that trend. Globally, EM private credit and venture capital were also bright spots.
For private equity firms in Asia – even the likes of Apollo, Carlyle and RRJ – raising money has become tougher, something that outflows from emerging markets will exacerbate.