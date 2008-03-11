Asset managers assess the impact of elections in the UK and France on markets and investment opportunities from institutional investors in Asia.
Tag : elections
Global politics will influence investor behaviour to a greater extent this year, for various reasons — not least of which being the sheer number of countries going to the polls.
With inflationary pressures easing in the US, hopes of a Fed policy pivot are growing. While that is good news for risk assets, investors will need to watch out for the ramifications of what is tipped to be a huge year for elections worldwide.
Initial indications from India's general election process indicate the NDA Alliance will gain a big majority in parliament. We got the latest reactions from fund houses and other experts.
With multiple countries in Southeast Asia conducting or likely to conduct elections this year, AsianInvestor asks whether there could be any major shifts in political power.
Asia Plus Securities reckons the Thai economy will continue to make steady progress irrespective of which power bloc comes out ahead in Sunday’s election.
The ruling partyÆs inability to hold on to a majority in parliament raises concerns over the direction of much needed economic reforms.