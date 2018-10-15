Japanese insurers and an Australian super fund are among those pledging to pressure 60 global companies to improve their nature-related engagement.
Tag : daiichi life
NZ Super welcomes new CEO while CIO leaves for CalPERS; HSBC names new global insurance CEO; KKR appoints APAC head for institutional and family capital; Dai-ichi Life gets AI officer; and more.
Hesta reports record 23% return for sustainable growth option; Aware Super reaches $110 billion in AUM; People's Bank of China to continue supporting ESG bonds; US-based Generate raises $2 billion from international pension funds; Korea's CWMAA looking to hire for foreign infra mandate; Temasek enters $103m JV with nanotech firm; and more.
The Australian's Asic launches ESG fund review for greenwashing; Cbus hires from Apra; Hesta hires from AMP Life; Dai-ichi Life Insurance invests $50 million in climate infra fund; Korea's GEPS awards $105 million overseas infra mandates; Teachers' Pension calls for bids; QIA increases Credit Suisse stake; and more.
Regional asset owners are still wary of volatile cryptocurrencies, but they say central bank-backed digital currencies could become investment friendly over the next five to 10 years.
Being at the vanguard of Japan's ESG push isn't easy, especially if you've set ambitious targets that will double climate-friendly investment by 2023.
Dai-ichi Life has set concrete ESG goals and made impact investments regularly, while Japan is seen leading other Asian markets when it comes to ESG.
While most big Japanese insurers are maintaining their allocation to domestic stocks, Dai-ichi Life has said that it will slash its interest rate and equity risk by 20% by March 2024.
Japan’s third biggest insurance company has shuffled its debt investment team.
Ping An Insurance is HSBC's top shareholder; HKMA's Exchange Fund's third-quarter earnings drop 97%; EPF's deputy chief executive for investments' term extended, and more.
Australian bodies urge postponing IFRS 17 implementation; Swiss Re, Temasek and others weighs Anbang investment; HK retirement system criticised; Dai-Ichi invests into cybernetics, and more.
Ping An seeks to up real assets exposure, Cbus makes first direct offshore infra bet; India's Esic awards mandate to Reliance Nippon AM, UOB reviews insurance deal with Prudential, and more.