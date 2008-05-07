The Korean sovereign wealth fund has named a former World Bank executive as its new CEO, following a long and extensive search.
As Australia positions itself as a key player in renewable energy and critical minerals, institutional investors across the Asia Pacific will be increasingly tempted to add to their positions in this important market.
Dutch pension fund provider APG has announced that Thijs Aaten will take over as the chief executive of its Asia Pacific operations while current CEO Wim Hazeleger steps down.
Experts believe the Korean sovereign wealth fund's new head will need to prioritise raising sustainable investments and private asset investing, along with returns in general.
The Korean government has unveiled the National Pension Service's new CEO, with four candidates shortlisted for CIO amid a perceived shift in emphasis in the recruitment process.
Simon Flood exited the firm last week, having only taken up the role of regional CEO in August. Axa IM said it was for personal reasons. His replacement has already been lined up.
Choi Young-Gwon, who joined the retirement fund last week, aims to substantially boost its international exposure due to unsatisfactory returns.
Graham Mason will move from South Africa to Hong Kong as fund management CEO for Asia, with Guy Strapp becoming his right-hand man.
The Shanghai-based fund management company is searching the globe for a new business leader to return it to the top of the industry ladder.
Kumar takes over from Suraj Mishra who has moved on to become regional director of partnership distribution at Prudential Corporation Asia.
Japanese fund manager Diam looks to an executive with overseas experience to continue its advancement into Asian markets.
Lindman will take over from Alan Wren who has served as interim CEO since Ajay Srinivasan left Prudential in June 2007 to join the Aditya Birla Group in Mumbai.