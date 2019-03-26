Asset managers share their expectations for the number and size of US interest rate cuts following the Federal Reserve chair's widely reported speech at Jackson Hole.
Tag : central banks
With rate cuts in sight for the second half, asset managers outline top fixed income strategies to navigate the shifting policy landscape.
The sustained pace of central bank purchases is unexpected and the trend could continue in the months ahead amid growing geopolitical tensions and a clouded economic outlook, said experts.
Survey shows institutions see two key macroeconomic risks to their asset allocation strategies over the next 6-12 months.
While the situation has improved from five years ago, progress is very slow and the biggest laggards on gender diversity are some of Asia's biggest economies, a newly-released report by OMFIF shows.
This month, AsianInvestor is running a series of stories on the decisions driving the fixed income choices of institutional investors as 10-year US treasuries drop further below zero.
Nearly one third of central banks plan to increase their holdings of the Chinese currency over the upcoming 12-24 months, survey from a central banking think tank found.
Central banks and financial supervisors are failing to integrate risks from nature loss, which may undercut a sustainable financial system, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature.
Chinese assets and illiquid alternatives such as real estate are expected to be focuses for sovereign investors in the coming years, according to Invesco.
Reserve managers in Asia and elsewhere aim to relax their investment guidelines amid the pandemic fallout, with an eye on assets such as EM stocks and private equity, say experts.
State-linked asset owners in Asia are slated to add more equities as they shift towards managing the asset class internally over the medium-term, a new survey by Invesco shows.
Reserve managers have undergone a “revolution” of investment diversification, and their yield hunt is expected to continue, with Asia leading the way.