The policy move could drive insurers' equity investments higher, but it also adds risks, requiring careful portfolio management amid market volatility.
The country's first private and voluntary pension plan player is in active discussions with several companies as it plots an expansion its business, a key executive told AsianInvestor.
Private equity firms in Greater China are exploiting the valuation differentials between China and markets such as the US, as well as between private and public markets.
The asset-management industry is beset by challenges; we have come up with five we consider the most crucial. First up: the question of systemically important institutions.
The chairman of the $1.4 trillion Capital Group Companies has died of a heart attack.
The US asset manager is looking at servicing retirement needs in Asia by building a regional retail investment business, Capital Group chairman Jim Rothenberg tells AsianInvestor.
AZ Fund Management says it will launch an equity fund and a pure fixed income fund, while Asia Capital Reinsurance and Taishin Securities Investment Trust have also received QFII licences.
There is fear about a mooted 10% tax being applied retrospectively to gains made by QFII investors trading A-shares. Regulators are tipped to unveil answers in the next six months.
The ex-Soviet republics have bounced back and there's hope Russia's WTO accession will stir investments. But the closer you go to Europe, the worse it gets, says East Capital CIO.
Sticking to a buyout model rather than going the growth capital route offers an alternative set of opportunities.
Myo Capital will continue to manage its Master Fund for a select group of family office clients as Geoff Lee leaves the firm and DBS focuses on fund management distribution.
The global hedge fund SAC Capital continues to increase Asian manpower on the long/short portfolio management side.