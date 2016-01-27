Sun Life names Asia CFO; TAL Australia hires investment strategy head; WTW promotes global CIO; Nuveen's Greater China head moves to Sun Hung Kai; and more.
China to update domestic investment regulations for NSSF; Nippon Life buys first digital green bonds; Malaysia's KWAP refinances Australian office tower with first green loan; and more.
Prudential names Eastspring CEO; AustralianSuper names PE, international head; FWD Singapore appoints chief high net worth officer; Janus Henderson hires in Singapore, HK; GIC head of sustainability leaves; and more.
Asia Pacific head Duncan Robertson shares the firm's latest plans for the region and his views on the latest themes clients have shown interest in.
The ability of foreign asset managers to take 100% foreign ownership of China-based subsidiaries and expand has not gone smoothly.
In a move that refocuses its product offering and institutional coverage, the US-based asset manager has pared its equity investment capabilities in Asia and the UK.
The private equity firm and sovereign wealth fund took advantage of strong bond markets to raise funds to pay themselves a special dividend in an Indian outsourcing company.
Spreads are at historically tight levels, but portfolio managers believe asset allocators would be unwise to throw in the towel just yet.
The asset manager intends initially to hire two executives to originate transactions locally, in response to rising infrastructure activity in Australia, AsianInvestor can reveal.
With the Philippine presidential election to take place today, fund managers say frontrunner Rodrigo Duterte would be effective despite the controversy hounding the Davao City mayor.
The fund house hopes to launch a long/short multi-asset strategy this year, but is finding it hard to raise money for its multi-asset income product in Hong Kong amid A-share volatility.
But Jean Salata, founder and chief executive of Baring Private Equity Asia, also explains why he is optimistic on the two regional giants.