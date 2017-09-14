As the property sector wanes, a bottom-up and selective strategy is crucial for alpha generation. Investors may also need to abandon expectations of a broad-based rescue plan.
Tag : active investing
As a new performance study confirms the persistent variability of active fund managers' results, a global index fund giant is making a move into Australia's superannuation market.
While investors generally adopt a mix of active and passive investing strategies, the need for ESG- focused decisions may be pushing them to take a more hands-on approach.
China A-shares' continued strong performance has spurred some investors to consider a more active investment approach while others are more circumspect.
AIA’s Group CIO Mark Konyn believes some investors haven't sufficiently considered the governance trade-offs of private assets, or their illiquidity in tougher times.
Japan’s GPIF recently began paying active managers based on excess returns and cut the fees of underperformers. We asked four experts whether other asset owners will follow suit.
With China's equity markets now harder to ingore than ever before, foreign investors are having to grapple with how to access them.