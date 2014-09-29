Taiwan's largest pension fund manager will hire up to five external asset managers for a five-year term, with each managing $280 million.
From Brown University endowment to the world’s largest alternative manager, Joe Dowling, in an exclusive interview, explains the opportunities he sees in Asia in the new normal of quantitative tightening.
The pension fund intends to split the domestic portfolio between four asset managers. It explained to AsianInvestor why it is employing an absolute-return strategy to do so.
Last week the Swiss firm halted dealing in its absolute return bond funds after suspending the products’ lead manager, in a move that has sparked concern about such strategies.
The $125 billion state fund is seeking managers for 15 mandates for its first overseas absolute-return equity portfolios, as it seeks to counter expected volatility in global markets.
The $126 billion state pension fund will hand out the new overseas-focused mandate in mid-November, amid rising volatility in global markets.
Taiwan's biggest insurance firm will cut its reliance on benchmark-driven mandates and focus on absolute-return strategies. It is seeking fund managers for mandates to this end.
The Bureau of Labor Funds has invited bids for $2.4 billion in domestic mandates, while the Public Service Pension Fund has handed $600 million to three foreign asset managers.
Taiwan's Bureau of Labor Funds will hand out 32 global portfolios on behalf of its sub-entities – 16 for ESG equity and 16 for absolute-return fixed income.
The $111 billion state retirement fund plans to select external asset managers in December to run its first overseas ESG smart-beta equity and absolute-return bond portfolios.
Global market turmoil and uncertainty, exacerbated by the Brexit vote, is seen leading more asset owners to move beyond traditional strategies in search of stable returns.
AZ Athenaeum plans to sell the products to accredited investors in Singapore as it strives to build its capabilities as a wealth manager in what it sees as underserved market segments.