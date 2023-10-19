Regional investors maintain confidence in renewable energy projects despite a US policy shift, citing strong domestic drivers and commercial viability.
Despite the political uncertainty, institutional investors are maintaining a positive outlook for South Korea's equity market citing attractive valuations and expectations that the crisis will be short-lived.
With Bitcoin's value breaching $97,000, AsianInvestor asked industry experts whether the digital asset's soaring value signals a fundamental perception shift among institutional investors.
Ninety One hires Greater China advisor head from BlackRock; NPS hires Americas infra manager; PGIM hires for APAC alts business; Federated Hermes expands APAC family office team; abrdn names new Malaysia head; and more.
As artificial intelligence becomes more integral to our daily lives, it is not only advancing technology but also raising concerns about how much energy it is consuming as well its environmental impact.
The multilateral development bank believes institutions need to be flexible and pragmatic while trying to make sustainable investments in emerging market debt.
The mulilateral development bank appointed abrdn to manage a $500 million bond portfolio with an agreed-upon investment policy in 2018.
Emerging market currencies are displaying resilience and optimism as 2023 winds down. With a potential weakening US dollar on the horizon, many financial experts believe the stage is set for a promising 2024 for these currencies, especially in Asia.
As market unpredictability persists, asset owners like Japan’s GPIF and Norway’s sovereign fund are turning to active management to try to separate the wheat from the chaff.
India's inclusion in a widely tracked emerging market debt index suite will also bolster the local currency's value against the US dollar, said HDFC Pension Fund Management's Sriram Iyer.
M&G hires Schroders' former HK CEO; abrdn's Hugh Young to retire; Zita Chung leads FOF business at AIA IM HK; Future Fund hires infra specialist; AMP names superannuation lead; Capital Group hires institutional lead from UBS AM; and more.
Pushbacks against ESG standards especially in the US provide incitements for even better reporting and transparency, ESG proponents agreed at UN-affiliated summit in Tokyo.