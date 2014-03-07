BSI names new Asia chief; BlackRock adds equity PM; RBC WM hires head of discretionary; LaSalle creates Australia funds head role; AMP Capital continues revamp; Challenger replaces funds chief; RHB appoints retail head; Milbank opens Korea office; and Withers partners Khattar Wong.
Chris Dodd
BNPP IP appoints new India CEO; CIC loses private equity MD to Ontario Teachers; ARA AM names Australia chief; Credit Agricole appoints new HK private bank boss; Citi hires Asia retail bank head; CBRC vice-chairman named; and Sidley Austin names new partners.
Despite the bank’s sudden – and seemingly unexpected – shutdown of much of its equity business, recruiters do not expect a mass personnel move to the funds industry in Asia.
Nomura AM names CEO, BEA Union replaces CIO, RBC Wealth Management and Credit Suisse make hires, KKR expands in Asia.