Vitasoy family adapts governance to institutionalise giving
Rather than relying on traditional corporate training programmes, the family office directly involves its next generation in strategic grant-making to de-risk market gaps and preserve family cohesion.
Under the guidance of third-generation chairwoman Joy Lo Cheung, the Vitasoy family is using a two-tier governance model to bridge geographic divides, prepare heirs for leadership and tackle complex social issues without losing their foundational agility.
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