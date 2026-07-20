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Vitasoy family adapts governance to institutionalise giving

Nishtha Asthana
Rather than relying on traditional corporate training programmes, the family office directly involves its next generation in strategic grant-making to de-risk market gaps and preserve family cohesion.
Vitasoy family adapts governance to institutionalise giving

Under the guidance of third-generation chairwoman Joy Lo Cheung, the Vitasoy family is using a two-tier governance model to bridge geographic divides, prepare heirs for leadership and tackle complex social issues without losing their foundational agility.

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