Vedas reviews private market strategy as public assets outperform
Driven by elevated interest rates, the Singapore single-family office is demanding shorter hold periods, higher commercial maturity and guaranteed paths to liquidity.
After seeing its public market investments outpace its private holdings over the past five to six years, Singapore-based single-family office Vedas Group Asia is changing its private equity playbook.
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