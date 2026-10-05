Vedas reviews private market strategy as public assets outperform

Driven by elevated interest rates, the Singapore single-family office is demanding shorter hold periods, higher commercial maturity and guaranteed paths to liquidity.

Key Points Facing industry-wide exit delays, Vedas now accepts lower 2x–3x returns for shorter durations (under 10 years) rather than chasing 7x+ multiples.

Guaranteed ~5% yields on US Treasuries make locking up capital for uncertain 12% private equity returns far harder to justify.

Private companies must demonstrate immediate commercial adoption and market resilience—technological promise alone is no longer enough.

After seeing its public market investments outpace its private holdings over the past five to six years, Singapore-based single-family office Vedas Group Asia is changing its private equity playbook.