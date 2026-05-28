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Temasek sees climate resilience driving capital’s next decade

Nishtha Asthana
As climate investing shifts into a more fragmented global landscape, resilience, energy security, and structural transition risks are redefining how long-term capital is deployed.
Temasek sees climate resilience driving capital&#8217;s next decade

For large institutional allocators, climate investing is shifting from a values-driven agenda toward a long-term strategic and economic imperative tied to competitiveness, infrastructure resilience, and portfolio durability.

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