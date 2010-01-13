Singapore-based Rumah Group is pioneering ocean investments through a dual strategy of patient capital and flexible financing, targeting SMEs in Southeast Asia with sustainable business models.
Tag : returns
The Singapore-based life insurer believes even as private market valuations come down, long-term return expectations can make these assets a worthwhile investment.
As ESG considerations continue to be integrated more deeply into investment decisions, two insurance CIOs weigh in on whether investors have to tradeoff some returns to achieve sustainability.
A majority of global private equity investors say their private equity investments have outperformed their public equity portfolios, according to Coller Capital’s latest private equity barometer survey.
ESG adoption among institutional and wholesale investors in Asia-pacific is not just a passing fad and is being driven by client demand, says a new study from Capital Group.
The fund's 29.6% returns marked its best ever and exceeded its reference portfolio, which has 80% allocated to equities, by 1.73%.
The state investor achieved the highest shareholder returns since 2010, when it had 43% returns, and a record net portfolio value, its latest annual results show.
For our last two Year of the Rooster questions, we asked whether investors would cut return targets and Donald Trump would dismantle Dodd-Frank. Read on to find out how our predictions went.
The region's investors are eager to take on more risk, but they are too focused on cash to achieve their return targets, finds a new global survey by Legg Mason.
In our penultimate Year of the Rooster prediction, AsianInvestor examines whether institutions will further reduce their investment expectations this year.
“I am well aware of the dangers of proclaiming the death of an asset class,” says James Montier at GMO, who does so anyway, advising higher cash holdings.
Congratulations to hedge funds, which were upwardly mobile in every strategy last year.