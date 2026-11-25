The Singapore insurer is scrutinising index construction as it seeks to reduce financed emissions without increasing tracking error or cutting capital to companies undertaking decarbonisation.

Key Points Singlife argues that excluding entire carbon-intensive sectors could limit portfolio diversification, increase tracking error and restrict funding for companies investing in decarbonisation.

Low-carbon indices can reduce carbon exposure through exclusions and adjusted company weightings, but investors must balance emissions reduction against benchmark performance and sector exposure.

Beyond low-carbon equities, Singlife uses green bonds and private-market investments in green infrastructure and decarbonisation businesses to support the energy transition.

Excluding high-emitting companies may help institutional investors reduce their portfolios' carbon footprints, but it can also increase investment risk and restrict financing for businesses undertaking the energy transition, according to Singapore insurer Singlife.