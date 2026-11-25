Singlife warns against blanket exclusions in low-carbon portfolios
The Singapore insurer is scrutinising index construction as it seeks to reduce financed emissions without increasing tracking error or cutting capital to companies undertaking decarbonisation.
Excluding high-emitting companies may help institutional investors reduce their portfolios' carbon footprints, but it can also increase investment risk and restrict financing for businesses undertaking the energy transition, according to Singapore insurer Singlife.
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