GenZero and partners urge Southeast Asia to abandon siloed climate action in favour of systems-level decarbonisation. A new report calls this shift essential to unlocking the region’s green growth potential and resilience.
The Singapore-based insurer wants to ensure new mandates are aligned in terms of sustainability and decarbonisation, CIO David Chua told AsianInvestor.
PensionDanmark is stepping up pressure on Japan and South Korea to eliminate coal power by 2030, while taking a more lenient approach towards Asia's emerging markets who need more time to balance clean energy transition with their power needs.
The CEO of the Temasek-backed entity discusses some of the key areas it is focusing on with its investments -- and why Asia needs to focus on delivering innovative engineering ideas.
Recent energy market volatility and other concerns are making some investors take a step back on net-zero goals in the short term, although there is no turning back from the decarbonisation drive in the long term, the CEO said.
Two megatrends are influencing the state investor’s investment approach, the vice chairman of sustainability told AsianInvestor.
The Hong Kong-headquartered insurer sets near-term climate transition targets for its investments, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
The decarbonisation investment platform outlines its key criteria for selecting investments and partnerships.
Carbon finance can incentivise climate action and be especially useful for emerging markets that don't have funds to carry out nature-based restoration or conservation projects, says a GenZero executive.
Pension funds have been actively considering sovereign green bonds issued by the Indian government, according to the CEO of India's HDFC Pension Management Company.
Despite the magnitude of agri-food emissions in Asia, decarbonisation in the sector receives much less consideration and investment than in other sectors, according to a new report co-written by Temasek.
Temasek and HSBC-backed Pentagreen Capital is actively looking at low or zero-carbon infrastructure projects in Southeast Asia and South Asia to implement its remit to finance marginally bankable projects.