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Singapore overtakes Hong Kong as offshore haven for Taiwanese capital

Heather Ng
Singapore now captures more than 40% of Taiwanese offshore assets as families prioritise geopolitical safety, legal clarity and multigenerational planning.
Singapore overtakes Hong Kong as offshore haven for Taiwanese capital

Taiwanese families are increasingly shifting their wealth to Singapore, with the city estimated to hold about $335.5 billion (NT$10.4 trillion) as of 2025, compared with $308.1 billion (NT$9.6 trillion) in Hong Kong, according to a report by E.Sun Bank and KPMG Taiwan. 

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