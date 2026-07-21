Singapore overtakes Hong Kong as offshore haven for Taiwanese capital

Singapore now captures more than 40% of Taiwanese offshore assets as families prioritise geopolitical safety, legal clarity and multigenerational planning.

Taiwanese families are increasingly shifting their wealth to Singapore, with the city estimated to hold about $335.5 billion (NT$10.4 trillion) as of 2025, compared with $308.1 billion (NT$9.6 trillion) in Hong Kong, according to a report by E.Sun Bank and KPMG Taiwan.