Singapore overtakes Hong Kong as offshore haven for Taiwanese capital
Singapore now captures more than 40% of Taiwanese offshore assets as families prioritise geopolitical safety, legal clarity and multigenerational planning.
Taiwanese families are increasingly shifting their wealth to Singapore, with the city estimated to hold about $335.5 billion (NT$10.4 trillion) as of 2025, compared with $308.1 billion (NT$9.6 trillion) in Hong Kong, according to a report by E.Sun Bank and KPMG Taiwan.
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