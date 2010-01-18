Singapore now captures more than 40% of Taiwanese offshore assets as families prioritise geopolitical safety, legal clarity and multigenerational planning.
Tag : offshore
Chinese HNW and insurance investors are temporarily holding back on offshore investments, but will likely ratchet up again in the future. This poses challenges for wealth and asset managers.
The leak of documents from Mossack Fonseca will lead users of offshore vehicles to further diversify their service providers and law firms to spend more on cyber-security, say market participants.
Uncertainty over the RMB exchange rate and ‘embarrassing’ A-share volatility is forcing insurers’ hands, hears an AsianInvestor forum. Panellists mull when they will move offshore?
Low liquidity, an abundance of unrated issues and a lack of sufficient information are some of the issues facing investors in offshore renminbi bonds. But things are changing, says Randolf Tantzscher of financial information provider Markit.
Tighter cross-border rules, less arbitrary national government policy and improving returns at home are likely to prompt rich investors from emerging markets to move assets back onshore.
The firm is looking to pair offshore bonds with onshore securities with a view to giving Hong Kong pension savers access to the asset class, when regulations permit.
Boasting a broader array of issuers based on credit fundamentals not just FX appreciation, the $25 billion offshore RMB bond market is catching the eye of insurers, among others.
Through a partnership with JP Morgan and Euroclear, the HK central bank is to offer collateralised cross-border lending on RMB.
The firm has committed substantial resources to its new office in Hong Kong, which will focus on servicing investment fund clients, among others.
A slew of bad news overshadowed one of the stories of the summer: how regulators are making headway against tax evasion. The landscape is changing for good, writes Scorpio.
Plans to open up the countryÆs financial markets will make it easier to sell a wider range of products, including offshore funds, locally.