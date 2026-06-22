Shriram Life prioritises risk mitigation over alpha generation
The carrier chooses asset-liability matching and robust corporate earnings to navigate complex geopolitical and consumption headwinds in 2026.
Hyderabad-headquartered insurer Shriram Life is steering its $1.72 billion investment portfolio away from speculative growth as macroeconomic turbulence reshapes global markets, Ajit Banerjee, chief investment officer and president at the insurer, told AsianInvestor.
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