A former Peter Thiel family office macro trader wants to bring Wall Street risk management to cryptocurrency investing and is finding particular interest among Asian institutions seeking liquid alternatives to venture capital.
A study finds just a third of Asian institutions invest in quant strategies, versus more than four out of five US peers. As a result, they are expected to play catch up.
The Asia-focused quant fund of SinoPac AM is targeting institutional investors seeking vehicles with low market correlation.
Macro and CTA funds are luring institutional investors, but their involvement is changing the way the strategies are managed.
Long-short equity, global macro and managed futures are the strategies to pick this year, says Thomas Della Casa of Man Investments.
The year-to-date performance for hedge funds globally is still in the red -– but only by 18 basis points. However, Asian funds are down further.
Man subsidiary RMF invests over $20 million in Singapore-based Azura Capital.
One of Asia''s most successful start-ups returns money to investors amid rumours its founders are joining hedge fund giant Tudor Investments.
Pagoda Advisors, a new Singapore based fund manager, will soon launch the Pagoda Macro Fund.