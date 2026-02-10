Sharp Bitcoin correction steadies institutional crypto outlook
Bitcoin’s sharp drop toward $64,000 in early February rattled markets, but institutional voices framed the move as a necessary adjustment rather than a sign of collapse.
In early February 2026, Bitcoin tumbled sharply to its lowest point of the year, briefly dipping below $64,000 amid heavy selling pressure.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.