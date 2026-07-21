Regal Ford Asia bets big on healthcare, smart infrastructure
Founder and CIO Aradhna Dayal is pivoting her family's traditional real estate portfolio toward data centres, smart logistics hubs and AI-driven healthcare funds.
Aradhna Dayal, founder and CIO of Regal Ford Asia, describes her family office’s current allocation strategy as "investing where technology is colliding with real-world infrastructure and problem solving".
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