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Regal Ford Asia bets big on healthcare, smart infrastructure

Heather Ng
Founder and CIO Aradhna Dayal is pivoting her family's traditional real estate portfolio toward data centres, smart logistics hubs and AI-driven healthcare funds.
Regal Ford Asia bets big on healthcare, smart infrastructure

Aradhna Dayal, founder and CIO of Regal Ford Asia, describes her family office’s current allocation strategy as "investing where technology is colliding with real-world infrastructure and problem solving".

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