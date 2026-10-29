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Ping An doubles down on AI, broadens technology bets

Heather Ng
China's insurance giant is increasing technology investments with a view that AI's long-term potential remains intact as markets shift their focus from hype to fundamentals.
Ping An doubles down on AI, broadens technology bets
Key Points
  • Ping An is increasing its tech investments across AI, chips and advanced manufacturing as the market shifts towards fundamental execution.
  • The strategy targets sustained growth through AI applications, domestic semiconductor self-sufficiency and industrial upgrading.
  • Tech assets will reshape Ping An's equity mix, balancing growth potential with its core long-duration fixed income and dividend-paying stocks.

As global investors debate whether enthusiasm around artificial intelligence (AI) has run ahead of fundamentals, Ping An Group is taking the opposite view.

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