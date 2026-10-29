Ping An doubles down on AI, broadens technology bets

China's insurance giant is increasing technology investments with a view that AI's long-term potential remains intact as markets shift their focus from hype to fundamentals.

Key Points Ping An is increasing its tech investments across AI, chips and advanced manufacturing as the market shifts towards fundamental execution.

The strategy targets sustained growth through AI applications, domestic semiconductor self-sufficiency and industrial upgrading.

Tech assets will reshape Ping An's equity mix, balancing growth potential with its core long-duration fixed income and dividend-paying stocks.

As global investors debate whether enthusiasm around artificial intelligence (AI) has run ahead of fundamentals, Ping An Group is taking the opposite view.