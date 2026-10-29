Ping An doubles down on AI, broadens technology bets
China's insurance giant is increasing technology investments with a view that AI's long-term potential remains intact as markets shift their focus from hype to fundamentals.
As global investors debate whether enthusiasm around artificial intelligence (AI) has run ahead of fundamentals, Ping An Group is taking the opposite view.
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