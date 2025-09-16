Ping An bets on AI and ESG to power trillion yuan portfolio
Ping An is boosting portfolio performance through smart bond timing, high-dividend equities and strategic investments in tech and sustainability.
As of mid-2025, Ping An Insurance has surpassed a major milestone, with its investment portfolio exceeding 6.2 trillion RMB ($870.1 billion). The company reported an annualised composite investment return rate of 3.1%, marking a 0.3 percentage point increase year-on-year.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.