NIIF CIO says ESG discipline is showing up in infra exit pricing
The CIO of India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund says ESG is becoming more relevant to underwriting and exits, even as the industry struggles to prove which interventions create measurable value.
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) integration is increasingly shaping underwriting, asset management and exit preparation in infrastructure investing, according to Rajiv Dhar, chief investment officer of India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIF).
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