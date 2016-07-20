With a unique governance structure balancing government backing and private sector discipline, NIIF has established itself as the gateway for international investment capital flowing into India's infrastructure and growth sectors.
Philippines' SSS plans to outsource more to investment managers; HK approves spot bitcoin ETFs, Nippon Life Insurance sets up new India unit; APG in joint deal to invest in Australian student housing; and more.
Abu Dhabi wealth fund ties up with Goldman Sachs for Asia-Pacific private credit; GPIF hires 16 managers to manage local mandates; Australian super funds team up to invest in housing; KWAP makes first batch of VC investments under new strategy; and more.
Hong Kong government announces measures to woo family offices; Thai billionaire family plans Hong Kong office; Vanguard to shut remaining China business; HKEX releases framework for pre-revenue tech listings; and more.
The country wants global asset owner funds to support a $1.5 trillion infrastructure pipeline and major asset divestment schemes, and also has a fast-growing credit investing need.
By buying a private debt fund that helps to refinance operational projects, NIIF aims to boost the global appeal of India's infrastructure sector.
The country is enjoying rising appeal among foreign investors, recently overtaking China as the top global destination for FDI. It must continue its reform momentum if this is to continue.