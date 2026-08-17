News Hub: South Korea to launch $14.1bn KIC account
Danantara to acquire a stake in Indonesia Stock Exchange; PIF ramps up privatisation drive; GIC and Macquarie partner with Anthropic on US data centre platform; Singapore mulls $500m fund to climate-proof food system; and more.
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