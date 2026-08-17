AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

News Hub: South Korea to launch $14.1bn KIC account

Danantara to acquire a stake in Indonesia Stock Exchange; PIF ramps up privatisation drive; GIC and Macquarie partner with Anthropic on US data centre platform; Singapore mulls $500m fund to climate-proof food system; and more.
News Hub: South Korea to launch $14.1bn KIC account

TOP NEWS

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.