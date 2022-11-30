British International Investment is ramping up its renewable energy investments in Southeast Asia, aiming to bridge the climate finance gap in a region facing surging energy demand.
Amid global economic realignments, mid-market investments are emerging as a core focus for institutional players, particularly in Asia. With $55 billion in assets under management, Seviora Group leverages its expertise and network to unlock the potential of this dynamic segment.
Asia Pacific's largest institutional investors favour strategic third-party partnerships for emerging technology exposure, balancing demographic pressures with traditional risk management approaches.
Efforts to jointly anchoring the investment fund represent another sign of the growing relationship between the Middle East and Hong Kong.
As blended finance grapples with scalability challenges, Pentagreen Capital is looking to create 'due diligence templates' across five critical sectors.
Some family offices do not find Bitcoin ETFs a preferred choice of investment just yet, despite their global growth.
With blended finance poised to gain a lot more traction in Asia, Temasek- and HSBC-backed Pentagreen Capital is betting big on the future of this innovative model, its CEO tells AsianInvestor.
The Rockefeller Foundation is committing substantial resources to climate initiatives, focusing on energy, food, health, and financial systems to drive impactful change.
Transition credits, a new type of carbon credit that provides financial rewards for retiring carbon-intensive assets, could gain traction if enough buyers can be found.
Temasek believes that carbon markets are critical for achieving net zero, while investing in sustainable economic growth is a fiduciary responsibility for long-term investors.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore's transition credit initiative, which aims to hasten the phase out of coal, can greatly benefit asset owners, although the gains could take time.
The Singaporean investment company plans to relocate staff from other global offices, then hire locally over time at a planned Paris office.