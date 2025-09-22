AsianInvesterAsianInvester

GIC in talks to sell 71% stake in US real estate firm to Brookfield

GIC is in talks to sell its majority stake in Yes! Communities to Brookfield; Macquarie Asset Management has closed its first dedicated energy transition fund with over $3 billion in total commitments; and more.
TOP NEWS

