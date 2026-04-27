News Hub: Singapore's CapitaLand to manage Income Insurance's real estate portfolio
Thailand’s SEC to overhaul regulatory frameworks for IPOs, cross-listings, ETFs; Maharlika SWF assigns $10m bridge loan to a copper-gold project; Li Lin's family office transfers its investment arm to capitalise on HK's bitcoin ambitions; and more.
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