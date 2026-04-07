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News Hub: Malaysian court orders jailed ex-PM Najib to pay $1.3bn to former 1MDB unit

Australian Retirement Trust hikes global equities and international bond holdings; Hong Kong and Malaysia bourses launch co-branded large-cap index; Japan’s government fund Cool Japan supports Malaysian insurtech PolicyStreet's Series C funding round; and more.
News Hub: Malaysian court orders jailed ex-PM Najib to pay $1.3bn to former 1MDB unit

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