AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

News Hub: Abu Dhabi merges sovereign wealth funds to create $300 bn 'powerhouse'

Singaporean SWF GIC and Abu Dhabi SWF Mubadala to join KKR's $10bn data centre deal; Qatar Investment Authority expands venture capital fund-of-funds programme by $2bn; and more.
News Hub: Abu Dhabi merges sovereign wealth funds to create $300 bn 'powerhouse'

MIDDLE EAST

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.