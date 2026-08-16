Japan’s pension push to reshape global allocations
Tokyo’s drive for pension funds to boost domestic allocations is reshaping how international investors view Japan.
As Japan's policymakers seek to nudge domestic investors towards repatriating capital to bolster a weak yen and fuel domestic growth, international investors are reassessing Japan’s role in their portfolios—not just as a source of yield, but as a market undergoing structural change.
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