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Japan’s pension push to reshape global allocations

Heather Ng
Tokyo’s drive for pension funds to boost domestic allocations is reshaping how international investors view Japan.
Japan&#8217;s pension push to reshape global allocations

As Japan's policymakers seek to nudge domestic investors towards repatriating capital to bolster a weak yen and fuel domestic growth, international investors are reassessing Japan’s role in their portfolios—not just as a source of yield, but as a market undergoing structural change. 

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