Tuck Meng Yee of JRT Partners is steering clear of headline-chasing plays, opting instead for value-led investing in emerging markets and active strategies in Japan and Europe, while remaining cautious on the US dollar and inflation-sensitive assets.
Travel lockdowns have severely impacted the investors' ability to keep adding to their historical interest, especially in overseas alternative assets.
The $11 billion fund is looking to hire overseas investment specialists and is mulling whether to make its first allocation to global hedge funds.
New CEO Andrew Doman says Russell is working on services beyond multi-manager investing for institutions.
Despite higher share price valuations, the regionÆs strong economies are a major attraction at a time when there is not much growth elsewhere in the world.