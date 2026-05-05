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India's NIIF builds ESG data architecture to counter impact-washing

Lucas Cacioli
As regulators tighten standards and LPs demand clearer attribution, the sovereign-backed manager is embedding ESG controls into its legal frameworks, governance processes and portfolio-wide data systems.
India's NIIF builds ESG data architecture to counter impact-washing

India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) is strengthening its internal ESG data systems and governance architecture, as scrutiny intensifies globally around attribution and so-called “impact washing” in private markets.

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