Project Odin is expected to give the Australian pension giant unprecedented visibility across its rapidly growing portfolio, unifying complex listed and unlisted asset data to drive global expansion
Trends in several segments of the region’s financial landscape look set to drive demand for data over the coming year, says Magnus Cattan, vice president, head of client development for ICE in Asia Pacific.
Asian investors lack exposure in alternative investments, according to a recent PGIM Investments study.
Challenged to improve their reporting on carbon footprint, asset owners are hamstrung by the significant limitations of available data.
One of Australia’s oldest superannuation funds is integrating artificial intelligence into its investments process, but the fund’s people will always be firmly in the driver’s seat.
Asset owners are navigating a complex path to net-zero using a range of strategies, with some choosing to integrate ESG expertise into their operations, according to a recent report by BNP Paribas.
High-quality data and holistic strategies lead to gains, while legacy tech and staff skills are obstacles, new report finds.
The leading Dutch pension fund noted that estimates for the property sector vary hugely, while methodologies can be unclear.
Incomprehensive data is a major challenge for investors when it comes to integrating and measuring ESG, but improvements are already happening, delegates heard at AsianInvestor’s Asia Investment Summit in Hong Kong.
The sovereign wealth fund adopts an arsenal of analytics and tools to tackle ESG, while UBS believes non-ESG products should no longer be presented to clients: panellists.
BNP Paribas is adapting to the evolving needs of asset owners and managers with the required infrastructure, data connectivity and the latest technology/tools to meet a new investment reality – also reflecting an innovative mind-set that secured awards from AsianInvestor in 2022 for ‘Asset Service Provider of the Year’ and ‘Best Bank for Cross-border Custody’.
An unrecognisable financial landscape has necessitated adaptation of new methods and a focus on ESG by public asset owners in Asia.