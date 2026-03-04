AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Hong Kong's new crypto tax rules signal structural shift for family office wealth

Nishtha Asthana
Hong Kong's 2026 budget has introduced long-awaited tax clarity for digital assets, bringing crypto within the scope of established fund and reporting frameworks.
Hong Kong's latest budget has moved to embed digital assets within the city's tax and regulatory architecture, a step that senior lawyers and investors say will have lasting consequences for how family offices treat crypto exposure.

