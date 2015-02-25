Hong Kong's sovereign wealth fund has deployed capital across 90 technology companies, creating significant co-investment leverage while pursuing a dual mandate of financial returns and ecosystem development that distinguishes it from regional peers.
Tag : budget
Australian super funds overstating the positive environmental impact of their portfolios are coming under fire as the country’s financial watchdog increases focus on greenwashing.
Superannuation fund HESTA has called on the Australian government to use the 2023-2024 Federal Budget as an opportunity to address inequities in the retirement system.
The Indian government will have to demonstrate it can deliver on its promises if it is to attract foreign investor capital into its ambitious infrastructure investment agenda.
India's recent budget clarified tax regulations on real estate investment trusts but this may not be enough to compete with Singapore, which is consolidating its strong position in the Reit listings market.
Financial secretary John Tsang says a three-year iBond will be issued this year and vows to improve Stock Connect, but shies away from a commitment on mutual recognition.