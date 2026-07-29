GIC set to integrate sustainability across investment teams
The sovereign wealth fund (SWF) said that shifting policy landscapes and accelerating physical climate risks are forcing global investors to urgently adapt their core frameworks.
Singaporean SWF GIC is entering a new phase where investment departments will further integrate sustainability, according to its latest annual report.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.