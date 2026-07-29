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GIC set to integrate sustainability across investment teams

Richard Newell
The sovereign wealth fund (SWF) said that shifting policy landscapes and accelerating physical climate risks are forcing global investors to urgently adapt their core frameworks.
GIC set to integrate sustainability across investment teams

Singaporean SWF GIC is entering a new phase where investment departments will further integrate sustainability, according to its latest annual report.

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