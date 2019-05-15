Asian markets face a watershed moment in 2025, as Japan's record M&A volumes and India's sustained growth contrast sharply with Greater China's 90% plunge in PE fundraising, forcing investors to adapt through innovative financial instruments and diverse exit strategies.
As renewable energy adoption accelerates, energy storage is emerging as a critical investment opportunity, with global asset owners showing growing interest.
Temasek believes that carbon markets are critical for achieving net zero, while investing in sustainable economic growth is a fiduciary responsibility for long-term investors.
Pressure is being brought to bear on global institutional investors as the full implications of sustainability reporting become clear.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore's transition credit initiative, which aims to hasten the phase out of coal, can greatly benefit asset owners, although the gains could take time.
NZ Super's outgoing CEO Matt Whineray stresses that a paradigm shift by business and society is needed to fully achieve decarbonisation.
In selecting the climate technology companies to invest in, the state investment firm looks at factors such as risks, deployment costs, market acceptance, and the company’s R&D capabilities among others.
The positive environmental impact of wind power investments is driving large institutions to back new projects while pushing power companies to improve their alternative energy programs.
Besides carbon transition, renewable energy, energy efficiency technologies, and carbon credit markets are other key allocations for these asset owners.
The two Apac sovereign funds are focusing on renewable and clean energy infrastructure assets as part of their fine-tuned investment strategies.
The A$33 billion ($22 billion) superannuation fund continues to seek renewable assets, but mounting competition could introduce more volatility into Hostplus’s infrastructure portfolio.